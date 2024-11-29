Organic Eggs Sold at Costco Are Recalled

If you're too stuffed from Thanksgiving dinner to even think about food, we get it. But two food-related recalls are worth taking note of all the same:

Some 10,800 units of organic eggs sold at Costco have been recalled over concerns about potential salmonella contamination. The pasture-raised 24-count eggs come from New York-based Handsome Brook Farms and were sold under the Kirkland Signature brand in 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee starting on Nov. 22. Units featuring the Julian code 327 and a "use by" date of Jan. 5, 2025, should be returned or disposed of. No illnesses have yet been associated with the recall, reports NBC News.