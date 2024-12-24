Trump Vows to 'Vigorously' Pursue Death Penalty

President-elect Trump won't be able to undo President Biden's decision to commute the sentences of most of the inmates on federal death row, but he plans to expand the use of the death penalty when he takes office. "As soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters," Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday. "We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!" Some 13 federal inmates were executed during Trump's first term, the most in more than a century, but only three inmates are left on federal death row after Biden's move, Politico reports.

In a Truth Social post earlier Tuesday, Trump said Biden "just commuted the Death Sentence on 37 of the worst killers in our Country. When you hear the acts of each, you won't believe that he did this. Makes no sense. Relatives and friends are further devastated." After commuting the sentences to life without parole, Biden said, "Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss," per NBC News.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to expand the federal death penalty to more crimes, including some that don't involve the death of a victim, the BBC reports. "We're going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts," he said when he announced his candidacy. Those changes, though, would have to be approved by Congress. The BBC notes that Trump's administration won't be able to quickly add to the number of federal death row inmates, "as most death penalty cases take years and are subject to lengthy appeals processes." (More President-elect Trump stories.)