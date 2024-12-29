10 Most and Least Caring Cities in the US

If one of your vows for the new year is to up your caring quotient, there are places in the US that will welcome your efforts with a warm embrace. WalletHub took a peek at the 100 biggest cities in America, comparing them across more than three dozen metrics in three main categories: caring for the community (factors like the share of income donated to charity); caring for the vulnerable (poverty rates, animal protection laws, etc.); and caring in the workplace (e.g., the share of doctors, nurses, firefighters, child care workers). Virginia's Virginia Beach emerged as the most caring city, while Alabama's Birmingham came in last. Here, the top and bottom 10 US cities:
Most Caring Cities
- Virginia Beach, Virginia (No. 1 in "Caring for the Community" category)
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Boston (No. 1 in "Caring in the Workforce" category)
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Fremont, California
- San Diego
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Plano, Texas
Least Caring Cities
- Houston
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- San Bernardino, California
- Detroit
- New Orleans
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana (last in "Caring for the Community" category)
- Birmingham, Alabama (last in "Caring for the Vulnerable" category)
