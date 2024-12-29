Watches Stolen From Star's Home Surface in Chile

A year after they apparently were stolen from Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home, three watches have been reported found in Chile. Police there said they were recovered in Santiago during an operation Saturday in response to a series of robberies, CNN reports. A 21-year-old man was arrested, they said. One of the watches now in custody is a $9,000 Rolex Submariner engraved with "Keanu" and "2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five." The star reportedly gave Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen who worked on his film John Wick: Chapter 4. Chilean law enforcement is cooperating with US officials on solving the thefts. Reeves' home has been broken into several times—including twice in a three-day stretch in 2014, per CNN. (More Keanu Reeves stories.)