The Most Fun City in America

If you're heading into 2025 with an eye for some affordable fun, WalletHub has broken down which American cities are your best bet. The site looked at 182 of the most populated cities in the country, using more than five dozen metrics in three main categories: entertainment and recreation (think restaurants, bowling alleys, sports venues, beaches, amusement parks, and the like); nightlife and parties, which includes the lounges, clubs, and beer gardens visited after the sun goes down; and the costs of all of those things. Nevada's Sin City (aka Las Vegas) ranked No. 1, while Hawaii's Pearl City could use a primer in having a good time. Here, the cities that make up WalletHub's top and bottom 10:



Most fun cities

Las Vegas (No. 1 in "Nightlife & Parties" category) Orlando, Florida Miami Atlanta New Orleans Austin, Texas San Francisco Chicago Houston New York (though it earned last place in the "Costs" category)