Madoff Victims Have Almost 94% of Their Money Back

The Madoff Victim Fund has begun its final round of payments to people scammed in Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme. According to a Justice Department news release , $131.4 million forfeited by the US government in connection with the scam will be sent to around 23,000 victims worldwide. With the latest distribution, the Justice Department said, more than 40,000 victims, most of them small investors, will have recovered almost 94% of their losses.

The distributions "offset one of the most monstrous financial crimes ever committed," said Richard C. Breeden, the former SEC chairman who runs the MVF, per the BBC. "We have brought tens of thousands of victims to the greatest recovery we could achieve." The fund, which began compensating victims in 2017, has handed out more than $4.3 billion in compensation, CNN reports. Around $2.2 billion of that was recovered from the estate of Jeffry Picower, who made billions from his Madoff investments. In a separate effort, court-appointed trustee Irving Picard has returned almost $14 billion to Madoff victims.

The distribution represents the "culmination of a decade of work identifying thousands of victims around the world and unwinding layers of complex financial transactions to provide compensation to eligible victims," the Justice Department said. History's biggest Ponzi scheme was exposed when Madoff's investment firm collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis. He died in a federal prison in 2021, 12 years into his 150-year sentence. (In 2022, Madoff's sister and her husband died in a murder-suicide.)