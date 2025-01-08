SF's New Mayor Lives a Life 'Far Removed From Most'

Daniel Lurie, heir to the Levi Strauss fortune , has never held public office before. But on Wednesday, he'll be sworn in as the 46th mayor of his hometown of San Francisco. The 47-year-old founder of anti-poverty nonprofit Tipping Point Community is the city's first mayor elected since 1911 without ever holding public office, "a reflection of the appetite for change," per the Wall Street Journal . The political outsider, a moderate Democrat, has promised to tackle homelessness and clean up the streets, per KRON . He touts a "common sense" agenda with plans to declare a fentanyl state of emergency, bolster the police force, and order city employees back to the office five days a week, per the New York Times .

Under outgoing Mayor London Breed, homeless encampments were cleared, car break-ins dropped to prepandemic levels, and pop-up shops appeared in vacant storefronts. But Lurie says there's more to do to revitalize downtown and bring back tourists. He also aims to streamline bureaucracy to address the city's nearly $1 billion deficit. "The question, though, is whether a man who inherited tremendous wealth, with a life far removed from most residents, and has no experience in elected office can turn San Francisco around," the Times reports, noting his promise to build 1,500 shelter beds in six months "has been met with skepticism." Yet, refreshingly, Lurie's focus seems entirely on San Francisco, as opposed to "national politics or the future of the Democratic Party."

"If we grow our economy, if we get people off the streets and into mental health beds, if people feel safe walking down our streets again," he'll consider his time in office a success, Lurie tells the Times. While some will argue the owner of a $16 million mansion in the exclusive Pacific Heights neighborhood and a $15.5 million vacation home in Malibu is out of touch, he has allies in the city's tech sector, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who was named as co-chair of Lurie's transition team, and former Twitter CFO Ned Segal, named the city's first-ever chief of housing and economic development. And he's vowed to take a salary of just $1 per year, per the Journal. Breed earned $374,000 annually as of June, per the San Francisco Standard. (More San Francisco stories.)