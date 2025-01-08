US / California wildfires Map of California Wildfires Keeps Expanding About 70,000 people under evacuation orders in the Los Angeles area By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 8, 2025 11:13 AM CST Copied This photo provided by Shania Accius shows the wildfires from a JetBlue flight from New York City to LAX early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Shania Accius via AP) See 2 more photos The first two deaths have been reported in the "apocalyptic" wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area. Tens of thousands have been evacuated. Details: Deaths: Two people have died in what's known as the Eaton fire in Altadena and Pasadena, said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, per NBC News. Fires, map: Three major fires are burning—the Palisades fire (more than 3,000 acres), the Eaton fire (1,000 acres), and the Hurst fire (1,000 acres)—along with smaller ones, reports the Los Angeles Times. See this map. Destruction, evacuations: As of Wednesday morning, the fires had destroyed more than 1,000 structures, with at least 28,000 others threatened, and 70,000 people were under evacuation orders, per the AP. The Los Angeles Fire Department made a public plea for off-duty firefighters to help. Making things worse: It was too windy early Wednesday for aircraft to drop water. Abandoned cars: So many people abandoned their cars in the Malibu and Santa Monica area that authorities had to used a bulldozer to clear roads for evacuation routes, reports CNN. (More California wildfires stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error