Coalition Talks Fail, Leading Austrian Chancellor to Quit

After negotiations on forming a coalition to govern Austria collapsed on Saturday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he will resign in days. The talks involved the two largest centrist parties, Reuters reports, leaving out the far-right Freedom Party. A small, liberal party, Neos, had withdrawn the day before and accused the other parties of not taking the sort of bold action it said is needed. "We have negotiated long and hard," Nehammer, leader of the People's Party, said in a video posted on X, per Deutsche Welle . He added that an agreement with the Social Democrats on key points "is not possible."

Andreas Babler, leader of Social Democrats, criticized the People's Party for ending the talks. "This is not a good decision for our country," he said, per the AP. The Freedom Party, which is sympathetic toward Russia, won the parliamentary election in September with 29% of the vote, meaning it needed a partner to govern. There wasn't one, so President Alexander Van der Bellen gave Nehammer the job of forming a coalition, per Reuters. Another election is possible but might not solve much.

Nehammer suggested Saturday the differences were economic. Austria is dealing with a recession, rising unemployment, and a budget deficit of 3.7% of GDP; the European Union's limit is 3%. "We will not agree to economically damaging, anti-growth policies or new taxes," he said. Babler accused the People's Party of playing a dangerous political game. "We know what threatens to happen now," Babler said, suggesting the next government could give rise to "a right-wing extremist chancellor that will endanger our democracy on many points." (More Austria stories.)