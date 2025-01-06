A Momentous Jan. 6 Dawns in Washington

As Congress prepares to convene during a winter storm on Monday to certify the election of Donald Trump, the AP makes note of one "extraordinary fact": that "the candidate who tried to overturn the previous election won this time and is legitimately returning to power." Four years to the day after the Capitol riot, lawmakers will come together around noon "under the tightest national security level possible" to carry out their duties and pave the way for Trump to once again take the Oval Office. More on the big day in DC:

Harris: The BBC and NBC News focus on the fact that Trump's rival in the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, will be the one to certify his win on Monday. "She feels that it's important to uphold the standards and pillars of our democracy and make sure that people know that she doesn't only support democracy when it is in her favor," a senior Harris aide tells NBC. A former Harris aide, however, concedes there's also "sadness and frustration" in the mix. "She believed she should have won the race, but the country didn't want to go in that direction," that source notes.