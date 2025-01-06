2.5M Americans to Get a Catch-Up Social Security Check

President Biden on Sunday gave a financial boost to more than 2.5 million retired Americans—former teachers, firefighters, and police officers among them. CNBC reports he signed the Social Security Fairness Act, a piece of bipartisan legislation that repealed a pair of decades-old provisions that impacted public employees who got retirement payments from other sources. It will translate into an estimated average of $360 per month increase in Social Security benefits for most of those affected. More:

The provisions: The Windfall Elimination Provision, or WEP, pared down Social Security benefits for the estimated 2.1 million people who get pension or disability benefits from employment where Social Security payroll taxes were not withheld. The Government Pension Offset, or GPO, reduces Social Security benefits for an estimated 750,000 spouses, widows, and widowers who also get income from their own government pensions. The increase will be larger for the GPO group, at between an estimated $700 and $1,190 a month. In total, about 4% of all Social Security beneficiaries are impacted by the changes.