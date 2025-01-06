2.5M Americans to Get a Catch-Up Social Security Check

President Biden on Sunday signed the Social Security Fairness Act
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2025 7:04 AM CST
2.5M Americans to Get a Catch-Up Social Security Check
Trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the US Treasury's Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia on Feb. 11, 2005.   (AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)

President Biden on Sunday gave a financial boost to more than 2.5 million retired Americans—former teachers, firefighters, and police officers among them. CNBC reports he signed the Social Security Fairness Act, a piece of bipartisan legislation that repealed a pair of decades-old provisions that impacted public employees who got retirement payments from other sources. It will translate into an estimated average of $360 per month increase in Social Security benefits for most of those affected. More:

  • The provisions: The Windfall Elimination Provision, or WEP, pared down Social Security benefits for the estimated 2.1 million people who get pension or disability benefits from employment where Social Security payroll taxes were not withheld. The Government Pension Offset, or GPO, reduces Social Security benefits for an estimated 750,000 spouses, widows, and widowers who also get income from their own government pensions. The increase will be larger for the GPO group, at between an estimated $700 and $1,190 a month. In total, about 4% of all Social Security beneficiaries are impacted by the changes.

  • Catch-up money: As the act impacts benefits payable after December 2023, more than 2.5 million Americans will get the additional amount they should have received in 2024 in a lump sum check.
  • Standout quote: From Biden, per the AP: "The bill I'm signing today is about a simple proposition: Americans who have worked hard all their life to earn an honest living should be able to retire with economic security and dignity—that's the entire purpose of the Social Security system."
  • Standout quote II: Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, tells the AP, "We've righted a 40-year wrong," particularly when it comes to the "surviving spouses of firefighters who paid their own quotas into Social Security but were victimized by the government pension system."
(More Social Security benefits stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X