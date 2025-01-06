World / Justin Trudeau Reports: Justin Trudeau Is Expected to Resign This Week A Globe and Mail reports suggests it'll happen by Wednesday By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jan 6, 2025 6:00 AM CST Copied Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, Dec.20, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick /The Canadian Press via AP) As America prepares to welcome a new leader, reports indicate Canada will soon need to do the same. The Globe and Mail first reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce that he will step down as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party as soon as Monday and by Wednesday, when an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators is scheduled. A source describes that outcome as "increasingly likely" to Reuters though the source says Trudeau has not made a final decision. More: Context: Per Reuters, an exit by Trudeau "would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October." As CNN puts it, "His resignation would be seen as the PM choosing to jump before he is pushed." Timing: CNN reports Trudeau has been PM for nine years and has led the party for 11 years. The Globe and Mail reports it's unclear if Trudeau would leave the post immediately or remain until the party chooses a new leader. The Freeland angle: The reports come three weeks after his top lieutenant, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, suddenly resigned from his Cabinet over disagreements on how to handle President-elect Trump's proposed tariffs. In what CNN terms "a blistering letter of resignation," she also took issue with what she called Trudeau's "political gimmicks" in apparent reference to a two-month sales tax holiday and a plan to send $175 checks to residents making $105,000 or less. The Washington Post called it the "greatest challenge yet to Trudeau's leadership." (More Justin Trudeau stories.) Report an error