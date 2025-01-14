Book NFL Player Was Reading During Game Shoots to No. 1

AJ Brown brings what he calls the "recipe" to every NFL game he plays in, though no one has seemed to notice until now. On Sunday, however, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was spied reading his favorite self-help book on camera during his team's 22-10 playoff victory against the Green Bay Packers, and now that tome has shot to the top of Amazon's charts, reports CNN.

The book: It's called Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life, by ex-MLB minor leaguer Jim Murphy, who now calls himself a "performance coach" as he advises athletes on how to stay mentally strong.