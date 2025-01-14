US Population Growth to Soon Reach Snail's Pace

A year ago, the Congressional Budget Office predicted US deaths would exceed births in 2040. Now, it's moved up that date by seven years. As the US population has "significant implications for the economy and the federal budget," the CBO closely tracks potential population changes, including what it reports are lower rates of immigration and fertility than accounted for a year ago. As a result, deaths are now predicted to exceed births in 2033, meaning that "without immigration, the population would shrink ... in part because fertility rates are projected to remain too low for a generation to replace itself," the CBO said Monday, per the Wall Street Journal .

There will be immigrants, of course, but fewer than anticipated previously owing to President Biden's June executive order barring migrants crossing the southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum. While the CBO estimates the population will grow from 346 million to 350 million in 2025, its estimate for 2055 falls to 372 million from 2024's prediction of 383 million, for a growth rate of 6.3% as opposed to 10.5%, per the Journal. That's based in part on predicted net immigration—the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving—of 1.1 million over the long term. However, some economists forecast a lower 750,000 annually under President-elect Trump. (The CBO's annual demographic outlook only reflects laws and policies in place as of Nov. 15.)

The rate of population growth will slow from an average of 0.4% annually from 2025 to 2035 to 0.1% annually from 2036 to 2055, the CBO said. That's down from 0.9% per year from from 1975 to 2024. The 2055 populace is also predicted to be older than initially estimated. The number of people aged 24 or younger, previously expected to hover for decades around today's total of 106 million, is now expected to fall to 93 million by 2055 owing to Americans having fewer children. In 2024, the CBO projected the number of children the average woman would have in her lifetime would hold steady at 1.7 through 2055. But the latest data for 2023 shows the fertility rate was barely above 1.6, which becomes the new standard. (More population growth stories.)