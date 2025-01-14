A Notable Name Is Skipping Trump's Inauguration

Former first lady Michelle Obama will sit out a second January event rife with Washington's current and former political elite: The joint office of Obama and former President Obama confirmed that she won't attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump on Monday, putting it succinctly, per the AP:
- The statement: "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."
- Who is attending: Former presidents Bush, Clinton, and Obama. Former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.