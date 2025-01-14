Jeff Beck's $1.2M Guitar Collection Going Up for Auction

Some of the most iconic guitars in rock history are going on display in London before they go under the hammer at auction, reports the AP . Auctioneer Christie's held a preview on Tuesday for the collection of the late Jeff Beck, who died in January 2023 at age 78. Starting Wednesday, the public can view 90 guitars and dozens of other items that belonged to Beck, whom Christie's calls "the ultimate guitarist's guitar hero," until they're sold on Jan. 22.

One of a group of 1960s guitar heroes that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Jimi Hendrix, Beck was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—with his 1960s band the Yardbirds and as a solo artist. Renowned for his unique sound and improvisational skill, he played over the years with everyone from Rod Stewart and Davie Bowie to Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, and Johnny Depp. Valued at more than $1.2 million, the collection includes:

An oxblood 1954 Gibson Les Paul that Beck bought in Memphis in 1972 and played for the rest of the decade. The guitar, which is featured on the cover of Beck's Grammy-winning 1975 jazz-fusion album Blow by Blow, is expected to sell for between $425,000 and $610,000.

A Telecaster-Gibson hybrid "Tele-Gib" valued at between $122,000 and $183,000.

Beck's 1954 Sunburst Fender Stratocaster, valued at between $61,000 and $98,000.

Beck's widow, Sandra Beck, said it was a "massive wrench" to part with the collection, but that "I know Jeff wanted for me to share this love."