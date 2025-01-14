House Passes Bill on Trans Women, Girls in Sports

2 Democrats voted with Republicans
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2025 5:15 PM CST
House Passes Bill on Trans Women, Girls in Sports
House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference after the House passed a measure that would ban transgender women and girls from school sports programs aimed at female students, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A GOP-led bill to ban transgender women and girls from sports programs passed the House on Tuesday with two Democrats siding with Republicans. Democratic Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas voted in favor of the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" and Democratic Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina voted "present," CNN reports. The bill passed in a 218-206 vote, but it will need a higher level of Democratic support to make it through the Senate. The bill passed the House last year with no Democratic votes but it was not taken up by the then-Democratic-led Senate.

  • The bill. The bill bans transgender women and girls at federally funded schools and educational institutions from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, though they would be allowed to train with them. It also seeks to amend Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in schools, to state that a person's sex is "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth," CBS News reports.

  • Republicans call it "common sense." Republicans including Rep. Greg Steube, who introduced the legislation, praised the bill as a victory for "common sense," CBS News reports. "We voted to require all schools receiving federal funds to uphold the original meaning of Title IX and keep biological men out of women's sports," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.
  • Democratic opposition. Democrats, who noted that fewer than 10 transgender athletes are competing in the NCAA, argued that participating in sports is important for students' social development, Politico reports. They also warned that it could open the door to intrusive testing. "Will students have to take exams to prove they're a girl?" asked Rep. Suzanne Bonamici. " We're already seeing examples of harassment and questioning of girls who may not conform to stereotypical feminine roles."
  • McBride speaks out. Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, also spoke out against the bill, CNN reports. She said, "I have two questions. How does this lower costs for workers? And how on earth is this going to be enforced?"
