House Passes Bill on Trans Women, Girls in Sports

A GOP-led bill to ban transgender women and girls from sports programs passed the House on Tuesday with two Democrats siding with Republicans. Democratic Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas voted in favor of the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" and Democratic Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina voted "present," CNN reports. The bill passed in a 218-206 vote, but it will need a higher level of Democratic support to make it through the Senate. The bill passed the House last year with no Democratic votes but it was not taken up by the then-Democratic-led Senate.

The bill. The bill bans transgender women and girls at federally funded schools and educational institutions from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity, though they would be allowed to train with them. It also seeks to amend Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in schools, to state that a person's sex is "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth," CBS News reports.