21-Year-Old Woman Sets a South Pole Record

In 1911, a Norwegian explorer became the first person to make it to the South Pole. Karen Kylleso followed in those footsteps this week. The Norwegian 21-year-old entered the history books as the youngest person to ski to the South Pole alone and without assistance—while pulling a more than 200-pound sled. She finished the 702-mile journey late Monday, her team said Tuesday. In doing so, she dethroned Pierre Hedan, a Frenchman who set the record as a 26-year-old one year ago, AFP reports.

The journey took Kylleso 53 days, and CBS News cites a November interview in which she expressed one of the biggest challenges: weight gain. "Since I'm smaller than the average male doing this [at 5' and 106 pounds], I need extra weight and strength to pull the same load," she said, noting she increased her weight by 10% before setting out.

Her team wrote on Instagram that Kylleso "navigated towering sastrugi [wind-eroded snow that resembles sand dunes] and skied for hours each day in whiteout conditions. Though her stoicism might not lead her to admit it, we believe it took immense bravery to face not only the physical challenges but also the mental demands of such an unforgiving environment." (See a photo of her at the pole here.) It's not the first record for Kylleso, who as a 15-year-old became the youngest girl to ski across Greenland.

Meanwhile, another Norwegian woman has shelved her own attempt at a South Pole record. ExplorersWeb reports Hege Victoria had been trying to break the woman's speed record by skiing to the pole in less than 31 days, 13 hours, and 19 minutes, the record set last year by Preet Chandi. With less than 60 miles to go, she determined she wouldn't be able to make it in record-setting time, though she plans to finish the 702-mile route. Her team said Sunday she "has been unlucky and has had a lot of demanding weather since 86/87 degrees." (More world record stories.)