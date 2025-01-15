It's a Busy Day for the Senate

Wednesday is set to be a busy day in the Senate, with six confirmation hearings scheduled for President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks. The headline appearances will be Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi for US attorney general. The Washington Post reports the other picks that will be considered are John Ratcliffe for CIA director, Chris Wright for energy secretary, Sean Duffy for transportation secretary, and Russell Vought for director of the Office of Management and Budget. What you need to know about Wednesday's hearings, which begin at 9:30am ET: