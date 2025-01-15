The Seemingly Stuck Core Inflation Rate Just Budged

US inflation picked up last month as prices rose for gas, eggs, and used cars, yet the AP reports underlying price pressures also showed signs of easing a bit. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that the consumer price index rose 2.9% in December from a year ago, the highest since July and the "fastest one-month increase in overall prices since February," per the New York Times. It was the third straight increase after inflation fell to a 3.5-year low of 2.4% in September. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core inflation declined to 3.2%, after remaining stuck at 3.3% for three months in a row. A decrease had not been expected, and CNBC reports Dow futures jumped 695 points on the news (sky-high quarterly earnings reports from US banks played into this, too). More: