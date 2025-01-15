FTC Sues Over Deere's Tractor Repair Approach

At issue is the manufacturer's Service ADVISOR software tool
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 15, 2025 3:20 PM CST
FTC Sues Deere, Alleging Repair Monopoly
A convention goer exits a John Deere 9RX Tractor at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Federal Trade Commission has sued Deere & Company over a practice that it says hindered farmers from making repairs to their equipment themselves or using less expensive independent repair shops. The agency's suit, announced Wednesday, accuses Deere of restricting the use of its "Service ADVISOR" software tool to a network of authorized repair providers, which forced farmers to use those providers for fixes. Further, the FTC alleges those providers tend to favor Deere-branded parts over cheaper generic ones, compounding Deere's profits.

The suit looks to make Service ADVISOR available to Deere customers and independent shops, reports CNBC. The New York Times calls the lawsuit "a notable sign of support from the federal government for a grass-roots 'right to repair' movement that has long sought legislation to require companies, especially those that make tech gadgets using computer chips, to remove proprietary restrictions on repairs." Manufacturers contend that opening up such software access would be inherently risky, both in terms of safety and the potential for intellectual property theft.

Gizmodo has this quote from Nathan Proctor, head of PIRG's Right to Repair Campaign: "Everyone, especially handy people including farmers, should be allowed to fix their own stuff. When farmers can't access the proprietary software tools they need to diagnose or complete repairs, that means they have to wait for an authorized technician before they can finish their work. The weather doesn't wait on a dealership's schedule—a delay could mean the loss of a harvest. Not only might that bankrupt the farmer, it also raises food prices for everyone." (More Deere and Co stories.)

