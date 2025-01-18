Ramaswamy Has a Plan for Next Move

The co-boss of President-elect Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency has his next move planned: a bid to become governor of Ohio. A political operative in the state told the Washington Post that Vivek Ramaswamy's goals are "to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly." There will be no incumbent on the November 2026 ballot; Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is barred from running again by term limits. Ramaswamy's path to governor was partially cleared Friday when DeWine picked Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to complete Vice President-elect JD Vance's Senate term, but other Republicans have their eye on the office.

Two statewide officeholders already are preparing campaigns for governor, and they provide indications Friday that they're still interested in the job, per NBC News. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's aides said he's hired Justin Clark, who's worked on Trump's campaigns and in his first administration, as a campaign consultant. Treasurer Robert Sprague filed paperwork with the state saying he intends to run for governor, a step before an official launch.

A Republican strategist who has worked on gubernatorial campaigns in Ohio said they'll have a battle, given Ramaswamy's wealth and ties to Trump—though the biotech entrepreneur has no experience in elected office. He sought the Republican presidential nomination last year but endorsed Trump when he dropped out of the race. Ramaswamy, who grew up near Cincinnati and lives in suburban Columbus, plans to make his Ohio announcement soon, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. Trump has said the work of DOGE, which Ramaswamy is running with Elon Musk, must be completed by July 4, 2026, per the Post. (More Vivek Ramaswamy stories.)