The Department of Government Efficiency may not be an official government agency, but its two leaders are wasting no time laying out their intentions. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy outline what they call "the DOGE Plan to Reform Government" (yes, the unofficial department is nicknamed after Musk's pet cryptocurrency). It involves reducing the federal workforce, rolling back regulations, and bringing federal employees back into the office full-time. Some key quotes:

"Our nation was founded on the basic idea that the people we elect run the government. That isn't how America functions today. Most legal edicts aren't laws enacted by Congress but 'rules and regulations' promulgated by unelected bureaucrats—tens of thousands of them each year."