Ahead of Friday Vote, Hegseth's Odds Look Strong Senate expected to confirm him as the next defense secretary By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 24, 2025 10:42 AM CST Defense nominee Pete Hegseth attends the Commander in Chief Ball Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, after President Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Barring a last-minute surprise, it looks like Pete Hegseth will be the next defense secretary after all. The Senate is on track to vote on his confirmation Friday evening, and the former Fox host appears to have the support he needs, reports the New York Times. Republicans were able to kill a Democratic filibuster with a 51-49 vote largely along party lines, clearing the way for the confirmation vote. Hegseth lost the support of two Republicans—Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins—but Democrats have been unable to get others in the GOP to buck their party. President Trump weighed in Friday, telling reporters he was "very surprised that Collins and Murkowski would do that," per the Hill. The two female senators said allegations of sexual misconduct against Hegseth and the alleged abuse of his former wife factored into their decisions. "Look, whatever it is, it is," said Trump. "He's a good man. I don't know what's going to happen—you never know in those things. But Pete's a very, very good man. I hope he makes it." The AP reports a new detail on the Hegseth allegations: He paid $50,000 in a settlement to a woman who accused him of a sexual assault in 2017. The sum had not been previously disclosed, and it was revealed in Hegseth's written answers to questions from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.