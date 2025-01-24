Ahead of Friday Vote, Hegseth's Odds Look Strong

Barring a last-minute surprise, it looks like Pete Hegseth will be the next defense secretary after all. The Senate is on track to vote on his confirmation Friday evening, and the former Fox host appears to have the support he needs, reports the New York Times.

Republicans were able to kill a Democratic filibuster with a 51-49 vote largely along party lines, clearing the way for the confirmation vote. Hegseth lost the support of two Republicans—Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins—but Democrats have been unable to get others in the GOP to buck their party.