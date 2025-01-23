2 Republicans Oppose Hegseth Nomination

Pete Hegseth cleared a key Senate vote to advance his nomination Thursday, but it was a near thing—two Republican senators joined Democrats in voting against him, making it 51 to 49. A final vote on confirming Hegseth as defense secretary is expected late Friday or early Saturday, ABC News reports. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voted against advancing the nomination. In a lengthy statement posted on X , Murkowski commended the former Fox Host's military service but said she "cannot in good conscience support his nomination."

"While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces," Murkowski wrote. She also cited Hegseth's lack of experience, saying his "prior roles in his career do not demonstrate to me that he is prepared for such immense responsibility." Murkowski and Collins also brought up Hegseth's views on women in combat.

"While I appreciate his courageous military service and his ongoing commitment to our servicemembers and their families, I am concerned that he does not have the experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job," Collins said in a statement, per CBS News. Hegseth needs a simple majority to be confirmed, and Vice President JD Vance will cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie. It's not clear whether all the Republicans who voted to advance the nomination will vote to confirm him. (More Pete Hegseth stories.)