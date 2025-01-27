Trump Returns to 'No Tax on Tips' Vow

President Trump on Saturday repeated a promise he's made to get rid of taxes on tips. Speaking at a rally at a Las Vegas casino, he told the crowd, "In the coming weeks, I'll be working with Congress to get a bill on my desk that cuts taxes for workers, families, small businesses, and very importantly, keeps my promise. We're gonna get it for you—no tax on tips." He added, per NPR, "If you're a restaurant worker, a server, a valet, a bell hop, a bartender, one of my caddies, your tips will be 100% yours." As CNN reports, eliminating the federal income tax on tips would cost the US $106 billion over the next decade, and Trump has offered few details about which taxes he would eliminate and how he would do it.