With Ceasefires in Balance, Israeli Fire Kills 22 in Lebanon

Israeli forces killed 22 people and wounded 124 in southern Lebanon, that nation's health ministry said, and maintained their deployment past Sunday's withdrawal deadline. Thousands of residents returned to their homes near the border, the BBC reports, despite being warned of the danger and an Israeli order not to. The ceasefire deal required Hezbollah to withdraw from areas in Lebanon as well, per the New York Times , but Israel had said the deal wasn't fully implemented. It also attributed its decision to remain on doubts that Lebanon's army can keep Hezbollah in check.

In Gaza, Israel accused Hamas of violating that ceasefire by altering the order in which it released hostages, per the AP. Israel gave that as the reason for blocking thousands of Palestinians from returning to the northern part of the Gaza Strip by Sunday. Local officials said that Israeli troops fired on the crowd, killing two people. Lebanon's health ministry said the 22 people killed were trying to enter towns still occupied by Israeli troops, per CNN. The UN urged both sides to recommit to the ceasefire agreement, and France said President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw troops from Lebanon in a phone call on Sunday. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)