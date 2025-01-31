Dominique Pelicot Questioned in 2 Cold Cases

Dominique Pelicot, the French man imprisoned for drugging and raping his then-wife, Gisele Pelicot, along with dozens of other men, is now being looked at in other, unrelated cases in Paris. He's been questioned about a 1991 rape and murder as well as a 1999 attempted rape, the BBC reports. DNA evidence from the second case has allegedly been linked to him, and he has admitted trying to undress the victim in that case, though he says he did not attempt to rape her. He denies any involvement in the earlier case, the AP reports. They are being investigated together because of similarities between them, including the fact that in both cases, a man used a fake name to book an apartment viewing and then attacked the property agents. (More Dominique Pelicot stories.)