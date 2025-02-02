Serbian Farmers Protect Protesters With Tractors

Movement has broadened after a concrete canopy collapse at train station
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 2, 2025 11:10 AM CST
An aerial view of people blocking the Bridge of Freedom during a protest over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 people more than two months ago in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Serbian students on Sunday blocked a bridge over the River Danube in the northern city of Novi Sad for over 24 hours as part of their growing anti-graft movement demanding major changes in the Balkan country. Dozens of farmers parked their tractors by the Most Slobode, or Freedom Bridge, saying they wanted to guard the students from potential attacks by sympathizers of Serbia's powerful President Aleksandar Vucic. Novi Sad residents brought them tea and coffee, pancakes, pastry, and cooked food, the AP reports. The protesters decided to extend their protest for three additional hours while they cleaned up the area where they had been holding their colorful rally since Saturday. A look at the movement:

  • The issue: University students are leading a massive anti-corruption movement triggered by the Nov. 1. collapse of a concrete canopy at the central train station in Novi Sad, killing 15 people. They say graft led to a sloppy job during the reconstruction of the train station, poor oversight, and disrespect of safety regulations. The issue has come to symbolize a wider discontent over the rule of law in Serbia. The students demand a thorough investigation, the publication of all documents related to the railway station renovation, and punishment for those responsible for the canopy collapse.
  • Vuci: Daily protests throughout Serbia pose a major challenge for the president. The student-led movement already forced the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, Vucic's ally, and the government. In his regular address against the student protests, Vucic on Sunday again delivered a mixed message, offering talks with striking university professors while issuing veiled treats against the demonstrators. Indirectly accusing the protesters of working for foreign interests with the ultimate goal of toppling him, Vucic said on Instagram that the country cannot be ruled by foreign interests. "We don't need governments imposed from the outside … without elections and without the will of the people," he said.
  • Coverage: Tightly controlled pro-government media have mostly ignored the protests, occasionally carrying false reports and photos that show empty streets and claiming that the Novi Sad rally was a "disaster." The state broadcaster RTS made a surprise exception on Saturday, carrying live coverage of the protest in Novi Sad.
  • The protest: The students stayed at one of the bridges through the night after blocking all three city bridges on Saturday. Tens of thousands of people joined in on Saturday, swarming the streets in further pressure on the governing populists.

  • Public reaction: "I support them fully. I can't believe how well they are organized, mature and good," said Jelena Djordjevic, a university professor from Novi Sad said of the protesters. "They are just incredible." The protest has struck a chord in graft-plagued Serbia, where few citizens feel that state institutions, which are firmly under populist control, are working in the public interest. Many believe that the collapse was essentially caused by government corruption in a large infrastructure project with Chinese state companies. Thousands of people joined the protest on Sunday.
  • Free ride: Hundreds of cabdrivers organized Sunday to pick up students after the protest to drive them home, free of charge, in a gesture of support, per the AP. "This was all spontaneous, about 20 or 30 of us launched this," said Sava Jovanovic. "They are our children, our students, we are going to bring them home."
