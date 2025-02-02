Serbian Farmers Protect Protesters With Tractors

Serbian students on Sunday blocked a bridge over the River Danube in the northern city of Novi Sad for over 24 hours as part of their growing anti-graft movement demanding major changes in the Balkan country. Dozens of farmers parked their tractors by the Most Slobode, or Freedom Bridge, saying they wanted to guard the students from potential attacks by sympathizers of Serbia's powerful President Aleksandar Vucic. Novi Sad residents brought them tea and coffee, pancakes, pastry, and cooked food, the AP reports. The protesters decided to extend their protest for three additional hours while they cleaned up the area where they had been holding their colorful rally since Saturday. A look at the movement: