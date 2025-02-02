Families Gather at Crash Site

Dozens of family members of the 67 people killed last week in the midair collision at Reagan National Airport met for a memorial on Sunday morning at the crash site. Under a police escort, 10 charter buses brought the mourners to the tarmac, where National Transportation Safety Board officials and an honor guard of first responders in dress uniform waited. The group paused at the site, then walked to Runway 33, The relatives arrived on 10 charter buses, where the American Eagle passenger jet was supposed to land, NBC News reports. A large wreath had been placed close to the bank of the Potomac River.

Appearing Sunday on CNN, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy raised a series of unanswered questions about the crash, per the AP. "What was happening inside the towers? Were they understaffed?" he said, adding, "The position of the Black Hawk, the elevation of the Black Hawk, were the pilots of the Black Hawk wearing night vision goggles?" The newly installed Trump Cabinet member said he wants to give federal aviation investigators leeway to conduct the inquiry. Duffy said that "we have the safest airspace in the world" but added that "now we've seen some cracks, and it rattles people when they see these disasters." (More Potomac plane crash stories.)