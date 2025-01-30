Lay's Potato Chip Recall Is Very Serious: FDA

The Food & Drug Administration on Monday upgraded a Lay's potato chip recall to Class I, the agency's most serious risk level. Frito-Lay first issued a limited recall for certain bags of the brand's "Classic" potato chips last month, warning that they may contain undeclared milk, USA Today reports. With its Class I classification, the FDA is warning that there is a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." More than 6,300 of the 13-ounce bags of the chips are affected, the New York Times reports. They were only sold in Oregon and Washington starting in November, and have since been removed from shelves.
"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," says an FDA alert. The affected UPC codes are 28400 and 31041. Affected bags have both a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025, as well as a Manufacturing Code of either 6462307xx or 6463307xx. Consumers are advised to discard the chips if they find an affected bag, and may contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477. No allergic reactions have yet been reported. (More Frito-Lay stories.)