Lay's Potato Chip Recall Is Very Serious: FDA

The Food & Drug Administration on Monday upgraded a Lay's potato chip recall to Class I, the agency's most serious risk level. Frito-Lay first issued a limited recall for certain bags of the brand's "Classic" potato chips last month, warning that they may contain undeclared milk, USA Today reports. With its Class I classification, the FDA is warning that there is a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." More than 6,300 of the 13-ounce bags of the chips are affected, the New York Times reports. They were only sold in Oregon and Washington starting in November, and have since been removed from shelves.