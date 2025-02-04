Politics / Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy's Fate May Rest With One Senator on Tuesday Both he and Tulsi Gabbard face committee votes on their Trump nominations By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 4, 2025 6:11 AM CST Copied Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a Senate panel Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) See 1 more photo It's a do-or-die day for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard on their Cabinet nominations. The Senate Finance Committee will vote Tuesday morning on whether to advance Kennedy as health secretary, and the intelligence committee will vote in the afternoon on whether Gabbard should oversee the nation's spy agencies. If they win their committee votes, the nominees go before the full Senate. Details: Kennedy: Whether he advances to lead the Department of Health and Human Services may come down to GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, reports the Washington Post. The Louisiana senator is a medical doctor, and he grilled Kennedy on the latter's push to undermine confidence in vaccines at two separate confirmation hearings. The two spoke over the weekend, and Cassidy has not tipped his hand on which way he'll vote. Gabbard: In her bid to become the director of national intelligence, Gabbard must win over skeptical Republican Sens. Todd Young and Jerry Moran, reports Politico. She can't afford to lose either vote. Young questioned Gabbard during her confirmation on whether she viewed Edward Snowden as a traitor, and she declined to say she did. On the bright side for Gabbard, GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who had been on the fence, said she will back the nomination. Other votes: CBS News runs through all the Republican votes to watch in the committees and in the full Senate, should they advance. Odds? "I think [they're] both going to be fine," GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin tells the Hill. He is a top ally of President Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error