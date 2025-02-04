Kennedy's Fate May Rest With One Senator on Tuesday

It's a do-or-die day for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard on their Cabinet nominations. The Senate Finance Committee will vote Tuesday morning on whether to advance Kennedy as health secretary, and the intelligence committee will vote in the afternoon on whether Gabbard should oversee the nation's spy agencies. If they win their committee votes, the nominees go before the full Senate. Details:

Kennedy: Whether he advances to lead the Department of Health and Human Services may come down to GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, reports the Washington Post. The Louisiana senator is a medical doctor, and he grilled Kennedy on the latter's push to undermine confidence in vaccines at two separate confirmation hearings. The two spoke over the weekend, and Cassidy has not tipped his hand on which way he'll vote.