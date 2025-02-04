A Big Tennis Match Ends in Controversial Fashion

Belgium is advancing in the Davis Cup tennis tournament and Chile is not, and the reason revolves around a controversial ending to a match that the Athletic likens to an "international incident."
- Belgium's Zizou Bergs, celebrating a key point, accidentally crashed into Chile's Cristian Garin as he sprinted toward his bench, reports the BBC. Bergs apologized as Garin fell to the ground. Watch the moment here.
- Bergs received a violation for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Chile wanted him disqualified entirely. Garin, meanwhile, was cleared to play by an independent doctor but refused to return. Belgium thus won the match.