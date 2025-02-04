Report: Trump to Place Almost All USAID Staff on Leave

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that he was the acting administrator of USAID and some of the embattled agency's work would continue—but there may not be many staffers left for him to oversee. Sources tell Politico that President Trump's administration is planning to place almost all of the agency's Washington, DC-based staff on leave. The insiders say that 1,400 people will be notified of the move Tuesday night, days after around 600 others were placed on leave. The sources say Rubio's team approved the move. Elon Musk said Monday that it was time for the foreign aid agency to "die" and President Trump agreed that it should be shut down.