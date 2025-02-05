'50501' Protests Planned Across US Wednesday

A movement to oppose the early actions of President Trump's administration is taking off online, with plans to protest across the US on Wednesday, the AP reports. The movement has organized under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Many of the protests are planned at state capitols, with some in other cities. The movement has websites and accounts across social media. Flyers circulating online decry Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society, and include messages such as "reject fascism" and "defend our democracy."

In a coffee shop just a block from Michigan's Capitol, organizers of a planned action there Wednesday pushed together tables, spreading out poster boards to write messages that read "No Deportations Ever!" and "Workers Unite!" Kelsey Brianne, a key organizer of Michigan's rally, called it a "real grassroots effort." She learned about the movement Sunday night and has been coordinating speakers and safety protocols. "I got involved because I knew that there was a need, and I knew what I could do," Brianne said Tuesday. "But also I want to look back at this time and say that I did something and I didn't just sit back." On Sunday, thousands of people marched against Trump's plan for large-scale deportations in Southern California, including in downtown Los Angeles, where protests shut down a major freeway for hours.