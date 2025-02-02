USAID Security Chiefs Put on Leave After Refusing Musk

The Trump administration has placed two top security chiefs at the US Agency for International Development on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Elon Musk's government-inspection teams, US officials told the AP on Sunday. Members of the Department of Government Efficiency eventually did gain access Saturday to the agency's classified information, which includes intelligence reports, a former official said. Because the DOGE representatives lacked the security clearance required for such access, John Vorhees and deputy Brian McGill were legally obligated to refuse them.