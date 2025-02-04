Democrats Are Blocked From USAID Office

Congressional Democrats who went to USAID's headquarters in Washington on Monday to oppose efforts to shut the agency down —as Elon Musk said he and President Trump will do—were denied entry. The group then addressed other protesters, saying Trump's actions are illegal and harmful to national security, ABC News reports. "We're here today, not only to fight for federal employees who dedicate themselves every day to a humanitarian task. We are here to save lives, because that is what USAID does," Rep. Gerry Connolly told about 100 people, including federal employees and contractors.

An aide to one lawmaker said the group was "denied entry on instructions received from higher-ups." The scene apparently was the first physical standoff between Democrats and the administration, Axios reports, as the out-of-power party increases its efforts to resist Trump's policies. "We were told the office is closed and all employees were told just to telework, which I thought was illegal now," said Rep. Jamie Raskin. The Democrats said that USAID's mission also supports counterterrorism efforts and disease prevention.

"It is the lead development agency in the world, and no one elected Elon Musk to dismantle it," Connolly said. Also on Monday, Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz announced that he'll put a "blanket hold" on all of Trump's nominees for the State Department until the attack on USAID ends. Such a hold could keep Trump from installing his foreign policy team, per the Wall Street Journal. "I will do maximal delays until this is resolved," Schatz said. (More congressional Democrats stories.)