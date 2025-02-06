A 'Historic Breakthrough' With Charred Vesuvius Scrolls

After two students correctly identified the ancient Greek word for "purple" in a papyrus scroll charred by the AD79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius, they teamed up with a third student to identify about 5% of the philosophical text, earning the Vesuvius Challenge's $700,000 grand prize last year. Until then, nothing had been gained from the hundreds of charred scrolls found in a private library in Herculaneum, Italy—believed to have belonged to Julius Caesar's father-in-law—as the scrolls disintegrated when unrolled, per the Guardian . The students had to use powerful 3D X-rays and artificial intelligence software to unroll them virtually and read what the human eye could not. As impressive as their work is, it has now been topped in a "historic breakthrough," say challenge officials, per the AP .

Oxford scholars have managed to generate the first image of the inside of a scroll—one of three kept at the university's Bodleian Libraries and separate from the one the students worked on. University of Kentucky computer scientist Brent Seales, a co-founder of the Vesuvius Challenge, says representatives are "thrilled," as the image of the scroll dubbed PHerc. 172 "contains more recoverable text than we have ever seen in a scanned Herculaneum scroll." The scroll, which appears to have been written in denser ink than some others, was scanned by Diamond Light Source, a lab that uses a large particle accelerator to create a super-powerful X-ray, per the AP. Scholars then used AI to piece together the images, search for ink that might represent letters, and enhance the clarity of the text.

Though little of the text has been deciphered, scholars note the ancient Greek word for "disgust" occurs twice within a few columns of text, in what could be a work of philosophy. Though better images are needed, "we're confident we will be able to read pretty much the whole scroll in its entirety, and it's the first time we've really been able to say that with high confidence," Vesuvius Challenge project lead Stephen Parsons tells the BBC. Bodleian head librarian Richard Ovenden tells the Guardian it's "an incredible moment in history" after more than 250 years spent trying to decipher the ancient texts. "The astonishing strides forward made with imaging and AI are enabling us to look inside scrolls that have not been read for almost 2,000 years," he says. (Another scroll tells the lost secrets of Plato.)