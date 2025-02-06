Kanye West: I'm Not Bipolar, I Have Autism

Bianca Censori may have caused a lot of eyes to bug out over the weekend with her nude look on the Grammys red carpet, but husband Kanye West credits her with opening his eyes in another way. The award-winning rapper who's found himself embroiled over the years in various scandals and legal troubles has also long talked of the struggles of living with bipolar disorder , stretching back to 2018, per BuzzFeed . Now, however, the 47-year-old says Censori helped convince him to get a rediagnosis—and he says he actually doesn't have the mental illness he thought he had, but instead has autism.

"My wife ... [said], 'Something about your personality doesn't feel like it's bipolar, I've seen bipolar before,'" he told Justin Laboy on the Download podcast this week. "And come to find out, it's really a case of autism that I have." He now calls the original reveal that he had bipolar disorder a misdiagnosis, noting that the "episodes" he occasionally has that are seen by the public are due to "the constant feeling of not being in control." Ye adds that he has stopped taking any medication he took for bipolar disorder and that now his goal is to "[find] stuff that doesn't block the creativity, [as] obviously that's what I bring to the world."

West also noted that he realizes his behavior at times has proven "difficult" for those around him, and that his new diagnosis has helped put in perspective some of that behavior, including his penchant to be defiant, per the Guardian. "Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing," West said. "When people tell you to not do [something], you just get on that one point. And that's my problem. When fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I'll do it the opposite way, just because." Check out the podcast in full here. (More Kanye West stories.)