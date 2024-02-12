Ye Was Told Not to Sample Songs, Did It Anyway

Ozzy Osbourne and the estate of Donna Summer say rapper Ye/Kanye West was denied permission to sample the artists' songs but went ahead and did so anyway. Osbourne fumed Friday on X and Instagram, claiming the rapper asked to sample part of a Black Sabbath song about three weeks ago. Ye was denied "because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Osbourne wrote, per People. He identified the recording as a 1983 live festival performance of "War Pigs," though it sounded much more like "Iron Man" minus vocals when it was sampled in a performance of "Talking/Once Again," a new single from Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's hip-hop duo, ¥$, at an album listening event at Chicago's United Center on Thursday, per TMZ.