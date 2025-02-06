With Costs Soaring, the Egg Thieves Cometh

Eggs are a hot commodity these days, with prices soaring amid a bird flu outbreak that continues to ravage the nation's poultry. Someone just scored a whole lot of organic eggs in Pennsylvania's Franklin County, however—100,000 or so, swiped out of a distribution trailer in Greencastle. Pennsylvania State Police say the theft took place shortly after 8:30pm on Saturday at the Pete & Gerry's Organics warehouse, with the stolen loot estimated to be worth about $40,000, per PennLive.com .

Pennsylvania State Police rep Megan Frazer says food-based heists of this magnitude is "extremely rare," per the Washington Post. "The thieves could sell them or even use them for vandalizing purposes," she tells the New York Times of the "definitely unusual" crime. "We don't know what [the] purpose of stealing 100,000 would be for at this time." Both papers cite market research firm Expana in noting that a dozen Midwest large eggs currently cost close to $7.80. A year ago, that price came in at around $3.30, while in early 2022, before avian flu took hold, a dozen similar eggs cost $1.50.

The logistics of the sting has the internet buzzing. "100k eggs can't be easy to conceal or 'move,'" one commenter on Reddit noted, with another agreeing: "Yeah that seems like a weird thing to steal. Who are they going to sell to?" In the wake of the eggsasperating theft (sorry, just keeping up with traffic), Pete & Gerry's Organics says it plans to up its security and surveillance to "help prevent this from happening again," per the Times. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 717-264-5161. (More eggs stories.)