Kanye's Ex-Assistant Sues Him for Sexual Harassment

Lauren Pisciotta alleges rapper sent her vulgar texts, pictures, and videos, then fired her
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2024 7:49 AM CDT
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West is being sued again, this time by his former executive assistant. Per TMZ, Lauren Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model who started working for the rapper in 2021, alleges West approached her a year after he hired her and requested she delete her OnlyFans site to be more "God like," telling her she'd earn a $1 million salary if she did so. According to her suit, Pisciotta agreed, but it was soon after that, she says, when West started sending her vulgar texts, pictures, and videos. Us Weekly confirmed that Pisciotta's suit, which accuses West, 46, of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract, was filed on Monday.

  • Text example No. 1: According to Pisciotta, Ye sent her a message that read: "See my problem is I be wanting to f--- but then after I f--- I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f---ed while I'm f---ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me."
  • Text example No. 2: "Is my d--- racist? It is. This f---ing racist d--- of mine. I going to beat this f---ing racist d--- for being f---ing racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a--es and beat the s--- out of my racist d---."
  • Other unwanted advances: Pisciotta also claims that West would masturbate while talking with her on the phone and in person; that he seemed obsessed with the penis size of her romantic partners; and that the rapper sent her at least two videos showing him having sex with a model.
  • Termination: Pisciotta alleges that Kanye upped her salary to $2 million to make up for her lost OnlyFans income, then to $4 million in October 2022 after her promotion to chief of staff of his various companies, per Page Six. She was fired a month later.
  • Aftermath: Pisciotta says Ye was ultimately upset that she wouldn't "date or have sex" with him, and that he never paid her the $3 million severance he promised.
  • Other suits: It's not the only complaint recently lodged against West. Earlier this year, the rapper was accused of firing a Black security guard at his Donda Academy Christian school due to the employee's race, per Page Six. In a court filing, Benjamin Deshon Provo says that the rapper "screamed at and berated Black employees," as well as "regularly expressed negative beliefs associated with prominent Black leaders."
