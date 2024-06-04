Kanye West is being sued again, this time by his former executive assistant. Per TMZ, Lauren Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model who started working for the rapper in 2021, alleges West approached her a year after he hired her and requested she delete her OnlyFans site to be more "God like," telling her she'd earn a $1 million salary if she did so. According to her suit, Pisciotta agreed, but it was soon after that, she says, when West started sending her vulgar texts, pictures, and videos. Us Weekly confirmed that Pisciotta's suit, which accuses West, 46, of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract, was filed on Monday.