Musk Wants Judge Impeached Over Injunction Blocking Him

It's only a preliminary injunction, and another court will decide whether to extend it or toss it, but a federal judge's decision against Elon Musk was upsetting enough for the billionaire to demand his impeachment "NOW." US District Judge Paul Engelmayer made the ruling early Saturday to keep people including Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency out of the Treasury Department's payments system, which is packed with what the judge called "sensitive and confidential information." President Trump's cost-cutter responded with angry, overnight posts on X, the Hill reports.