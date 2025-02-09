Musk Wants Judge Impeached Over Injunction Blocking Him

Paul Engelmayer's ruling on Treasury Department access might not last more than a week anyway
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 9, 2025 10:00 AM CST
People protest during a rally against Elon Musk outside the Treasury Department in Washington on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

It's only a preliminary injunction, and another court will decide whether to extend it or toss it, but a federal judge's decision against Elon Musk was upsetting enough for the billionaire to demand his impeachment "NOW." US District Judge Paul Engelmayer made the ruling early Saturday to keep people including Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency out of the Treasury Department's payments system, which is packed with what the judge called "sensitive and confidential information." President Trump's cost-cutter responded with angry, overnight posts on X, the Hill reports.

"A corrupt judge protecting corruption," Musk posted at 2:11am. "He needs to be impeached NOW." At 1:40am, Musk added to another's post that, less than three weeks into Trump's term, "it's time" to impeach judges who have ruled against the administration. On Friday, a judge who is permanently handling the lawsuit filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general opposing the access will conduct a hearing on whether to lengthen Engelmayer's freeze. (More Elon Musk stories.)

