Judge Blocks DOGE's Access to Treasury Payment System

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency's ability to access a sensitive system used by the Treasury Department to make federal payments has been put on ice by a federal judge. US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued a preliminary injunction early Saturday in response to a suit filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general against the president; they claim federal law doesn't allow such access to be granted. Prior to this Trump administration, only a select number of longtime civil servants with security clearances had access, per the suit.

The New York Times reports the suit alleges that DOGE, under the auspices of cutting costs, is "attempting to access government data to support initiatives to block federal funds from reaching certain disfavored beneficiaries." The suit states that Congress has already signed off on said funding, and that the Treasury Department doesn't have statutory authority to interfere with the processing of those payments. The Times notes about 90% of payments made by the US government go through the system. Engelmayer set a hearing on the case for Friday and instructed any DOGE aides who have downloaded information from the payment system to destroy those copies, reports the AP.