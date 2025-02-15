Vermont May Have a Population Problem

For a while there, it looked like the shift toward remote work during the pandemic might have fixed Vermont's problem of stagnant population numbers. But as the Wall Street Journal reports, the trend has petered out:

The state saw about 4,900 people move there in the 12 months ending in mid-2021, according to Census stats. The increases, though smaller, continued for the next two years. Bump is over: More people are once again moving out of the state than moving in, new stats show. The state registered a net loss of about 500 such "domestic migrants" in the 12 months ending in mid-2024.