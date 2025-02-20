A Zelensky Dig Angered Trump

When President Trump unloaded on Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, it was the culmination of a long-brewing animosity between the two men, CNN reports. Its story on how things unfolded over the last two days says that Trump told aides he wanted to respond to Zelensky's slam that Trump lived in a "web of disinformation." That led to Trump's "diplomatic missile," delivered on Truth Social, that Zelensky was a "dictator without elections." Coverage:



Vance defends: Vice President JD Vance defended Trump's outreach to Russia on Thursday while steering clear of the Trump-Zelensky insult war. "How are you going to end the war unless you're talking to Russia?" Vance said at the Conservative Political Action Conference, per Reuters. Because of Trump, "I really believe we're on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years," he added.