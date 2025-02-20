Senate Narrowly Confirms Kash Patel as FBI Director

The Senate narrowly voted to confirm Kash Patel as director of the FBI on Thursday, moving to place him atop the nation's premier federal law enforcement agency despite doubts from Democrats about his qualifications and concerns he will do President Trump's bidding and go after the president's adversaries, the AP reports.

"I cannot imagine a worse choice," Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin colleagues before the 51-49 vote by the GOP-controlled Senate. Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski were the lone Republican holdouts.