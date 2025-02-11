Pope Takes Issue With JD Vance

Pope Francis issued a major rebuke on Tuesday to the Trump administration's plans for mass deportation of migrants, warning that the forceful removal of people purely because of their illegal status deprives them of their inherent dignity and "will end badly." Francis took the remarkable step of addressing the US migrant crackdown in a letter to US bishops in which he appeared to take direct aim at Vice President JD Vance's defense of the deportation program on theological grounds, reports the AP. The Argentine Jesuit and President Trump have long sparred over migration, including before Trump's first administration, when Francis famously said anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants was "not a Christian."



Francis' letter: "The act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution, or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability," he wrote. "What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly."