There's a 'Potentially Fatal' Flaw in Tuna Cans

Time to check your cans of tuna. Tri-Union Seafoods has recalled certain tuna cans sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, H-E-B, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Harris Teeter, and other independent retailers over a design flaw that could potentially cause botulism. The products with an "easy open" pull-tab can lid—sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names—have a manufacturing defect "that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum," a bacterium that can lead to "a potentially fatal form of food poisoning," the Food and Drug Administration said in a press release , per Fox Business .

"Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the FDA said. Tri-Union Seafoods said the Friday recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution." No illnesses have been reported, though the company said customers who'd eaten an affected product, sold across more than two dozen states and Washington, DC, should seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell, per Today.com. Botulism can trigger blurred or double vision, slurred speech, breathing problems, muscle weakness, and even death, per the CDC. See further details, including how to get a refund, here. (More recall stories.)