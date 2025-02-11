After Musk Offer, Altman Says: 'I Feel for the Guy'

Elon Musk surprised the world of tech and business on Monday by engineering an offer to buy OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm behind ChatGPT. Sam Altman, OpenAI's chief executive, immediately shot down the bid, but that is far from the end of things. The gist of coverage is that the complicated development is only the latest salvo in a decade-long feud between the two tech giants. Details:

Altman: "I think he is probably just trying to slow us down," Altman tells Bloomberg from the sidelines of the Paris AI summit. "He obviously is a competitor," Altman adds. "I wish he would just compete by building a better product, but I think there's been a lot of tactics, many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff, now this." At another point, he added, "I feel for the guy." (Watch the full interview.)

Win for Musk? Just because Altman rejected the $97.4 billion offer out of hand doesn't mean the OpenAI board will do the same. "Either way, Musk wins," per Axios. "At a minimum, he makes life difficult for one of his most bitter rivals."